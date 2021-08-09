American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $930.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

