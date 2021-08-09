Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

