Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig L. Silliman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75.

VZ stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

