Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $119,893.42 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81.

VICR opened at $121.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $121.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

