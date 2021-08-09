CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $187,530.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $136.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

