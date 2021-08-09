Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

