Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $52.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

