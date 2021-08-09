Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$59.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

