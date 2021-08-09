Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.10 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 41.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.