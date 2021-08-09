WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) & FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Head-To-Head Review

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2.00
|WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares FS KKR Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital
|$639.00 million
|4.16
|-$405.00 million
|$2.75
|7.81
|WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FS KKR Capital.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
28.5% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares FS KKR Capital and WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital
|81.34%
|10.53%
|4.56%
|WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
FS KKR Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.