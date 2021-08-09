Analysts Expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intevac.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.