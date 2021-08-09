Altimmune (ALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.25 on Monday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

