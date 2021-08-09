DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Clorox in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $162.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.