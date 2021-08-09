Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEF opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

