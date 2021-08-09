Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,538 Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

