eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eGain by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EGAN opened at $11.50 on Monday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

