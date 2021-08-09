Jane Street Group LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 255.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

