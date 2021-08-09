Jane Street Group LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INPX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inpixon in the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inpixon in the first quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inpixon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inpixon by 1,055.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 512,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INPX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%.

Inpixon Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

