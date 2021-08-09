Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 95,857 Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.