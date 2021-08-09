Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55 at Canaccord Genuity

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.