Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,581 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309,727 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $19,893,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

