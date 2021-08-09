Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

