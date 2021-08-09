Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 111.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 174,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2,820.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 917.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 157,240 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

