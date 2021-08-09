TD Securities Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $150.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

