Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

