Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

