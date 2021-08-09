Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for New Relic, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Relic in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). KeyCorp also issued estimates for New Relic’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

NEWR opened at $80.89 on Monday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

