Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

