Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Shares of PANL opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,409,030 shares of company stock worth $13,778,918. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

