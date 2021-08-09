F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.