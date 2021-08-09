Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $408,624.80 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.13 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CarGurus by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

