1,445 Shares in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $3,333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Midwest by 698.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

