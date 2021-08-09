Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 337.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -1.60.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

