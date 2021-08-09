Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMACU. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $702,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,415,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

