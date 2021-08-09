Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Top Ships Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

