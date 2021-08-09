California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,455 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agrify in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

AGFY opened at $21.79 on Monday. Agrify Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

