Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

