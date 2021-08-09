AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Athersys by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

