AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PAVmed by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PAVmed by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

