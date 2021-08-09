AQR Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,166,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 459,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

