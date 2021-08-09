Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 583 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

