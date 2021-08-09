Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $34,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $17,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $11,294,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $11,189,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -222.82 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

