Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNRL opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

