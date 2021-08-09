4,074 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

