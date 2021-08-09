AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $996.84 million, a PE ratio of -147.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

