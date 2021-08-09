Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

