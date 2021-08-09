Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues improved year over year. While the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line beat the same. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is aiding growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent its margins.”

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.