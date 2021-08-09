Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.61 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1,387.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,577,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22.

