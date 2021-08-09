Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,030,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,814,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,907,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,913,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

