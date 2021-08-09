CLSA Lowers OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target to $11.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target lowered by CLSA from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

OCFT opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

